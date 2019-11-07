As Carris Health - Redwood strives to provide robust regional care across central and southwestern Minnesota, emergency medical services is a key component of that local healthcare.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services will provide emergency medical services (EMS), including ground medical transport and paramedic/EMT support for Redwood Falls and the surrounding communities in southwestern Minnesota.

CentraCare and North Memorial Health, which currently provides emergency medical services in the area, are working together to ensure a seamless transition as CentraCare begins its service.

As a result, community members and clinical partners can expect the same great Emergency 911 response and non-emergency transfer services they have always experienced.

In fact, many of the paramedics and EMTs the public has come to know and trust will remain the same.

CentraCare currently operates emergency medical services in Willmar, Monticello, Long Prairie and Paynesville and will be operating three rigs in the Redwood Falls region, which is the same number of ambulances and staff that are currently providing service to the area.

North Memorial Health Air Care will continue to operate out of the Redwood Falls Airport.

This transition creates a new, exciting opportunity to provide holistic care across the continuum and expands the options for providing this region’s residents with the best care possible.

Bringing EMS Services into the innovative approach to rural healthcare only helps realize what has been started.

