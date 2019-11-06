Women who attended the second “Tips & Tricks” event in the community space at Valley Technology Park this week learned the basics of deer hunting and fishing.

The “Tips & Tricks” initiative is being made possible by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grant.

At the first Tips & Tricks event in October, women learned the basics of waterfowl hunting and identification.

On the first night, they finished their evening by enjoying homemade beer cheese and pheasant soup. This week, they enjoyed homemade venison chili.

Providing the lessons this week were, on deer hunting, Kim Jenkins, a certified firearm safety instructor in Pennington County. She is also the Environmental Safety coordinator at UMN Crookston. Providing fishing tips was Morgan Trefz, a senior Natural Resources major at UMN Crookston.

UMN Crookston Director of Outreach and Community Engagement Michelle Christopherson is coordinating the Tips & Tricks initiative. She says more events geared toward introducing women to the outdoors are forthcoming.