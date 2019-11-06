The Annual Chamber Celebration and Awards Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center.

The evening will start off with Happy Hour at 6 p.m., a full meal at 6:30 p.m., awards at 7 p.m., then live musical entertainment, “Kissing Company.” There will be plenty of raffle items, including a trip to Florida and Arizona, a private Super Bowl Party for up to 12 people, and more.



The highlight will be the awards ceremony. These awards will be given to Large and Small Business of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Volunteer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Chamber Champion, and the PIE Award (Partners in Education)



Many businesses use this event to celebrate with their employees by purchasing a certain amount of tickets for staff. If you would like to sit together during the celebration, contact the Chamber office so staff may accommodate. Tickets are $45. Last year the Chamber celebration sold out. A limited number of tickets, 350, are being sold, so if you would like to purchase, contact the Chamber as soon as possible.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Crookston Chamber office at 103 South Broadway. If you have any questions, call 281.4320.