The hope among some council members is the commission at its Dec. 2 meeting will make some changes in how the council conducts its business.

The Crookston City Council, at a very brief special meeting Monday evening, filled out the roster for the 12-member City Charter Commission, which is scheduled to hold its regular, annual meeting on the first Monday in December. Some council members are hoping the commission will address language in the charter that they say makes it more difficult for the council to approve resolutions of the more contested variety when the council is at less than full strength, which is eight voting members.

The council is currently shorthanded, and with city charger language requiring a five-vote majority to approve any resolutions, the council has been to date unable to fill its Ward 6 seat, which has been vacant since Cindy Gjerswold, elected one year ago, resigned a couple months ago because she moved out of city limits.

Gjerswold’s resignation was followed by the sudden resignation of first-year mayor Guy Martin, who announced his resignation at the beginning of a council meeting, got up, and walked out of the council chambers. Ward 5 Council Member Dale Stainbrook, also the vice mayor, stepped in as presiding mayor that night and has filled the role since. But, also according to the charter, the mayor only votes on resolutions at council meetings when he/she needs to break a tie council vote. (The mayor votes on all matters that come before the council’s Ways & Means Committee, however.)

An interview committee comprised of council members and a couple Ward 6 residents several weeks ago interviewed three Ward 6 residents interested in filling the vacant seat. After a lengthy discussion with lots of ebbs and flows as the committee ranked Patty Dillabough, Dylane Klatt and Chris Plante, Plante eventually emerged as the committee’s choice. But when it was time for the council to subsequently vote on the resolution that would have appointed him, Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs asked for the matter to be tabled so additional “questions” and “concerns” about Plante’s appointment could be researched. The council vote to table was 3-3, and Stainbrook cast the deciding vote in favor of tabling the resolution for two weeks. Any council members with questions or concerns about Plante were directed to do their own research and follow-up over the ensuing two weeks.

Two weeks later, the council voted 4-2 in favor of appointing Plante, with Briggs and Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier voting against, and council members Tom Vedbraaten, Bobby Baird, Jake Fee and Steve Erickson voting in favor of Plante. Since there was no council tie, even though Stainbrook indicated before the vote that it was best for the council to approve Plante so the community could move beyond the matter, he could not vote.

Since that meeting last week, reached by the Times, Cavalier said he voted with his “conscience” and Briggs said he voted after doing a lot of “soul-searching” after hearing questions about Plante from some of his constituents.

Council members then directed their attention to the charter commission, which typically meets only once a year, on the first Monday of December, and very rarely makes any changes to the charter. But Stainbrook noted that the commission was lacking a sufficient number of appointed members, with a trio of vacancies going unfilled during Martin’s first year as mayor.

So efforts ramped up to get the commission back to its full 12-member roster, and the council accomplished that Monday. Reappointed to new terms were Tom Noah, Betty Arvidson and Chris Fee. Three of the four new appointees have experience with the City of Crookston and local government. Gary Willhite was formerly a council member and mayor, and now sits on the Polk County Board of Commissioners. Nick Nicholas was a county commissioner and school board member, and Blake Carlson has years of engineering experience and working with the City on matters relating to the Red Lake River and high-water events. The fourth new appointee, Donna Larson, is a longtime staff member in the UMN Crookston Business Office. She is also Stainbrook’s sister.

With the commission’s regular meeting less than a month away, Stainbrook told the Times Tuesday that, with the time it’ll take to get the new commission members up to speed, it might be difficult to schedule a special commission meeting prior to their regularly scheduled annual meeting on Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, the council has yet to officially launch the process of finding a new mayor.