Saturday evening, the Polk County Historical Society gathered with members of the community for their annual meeting at the Crookston Inn.

The night began with a silent auction, social, and banquet before guest speaker Joy Riggs gave her speech. Talking about her book, “Crackerjack Bands and Hometown Boosters,” she discussed her great-grandfather’s musical involvement in the history of Crookston and her journey to track that history, all tracked in her book. From cowboy bands to state fairs to presidential performances, she tracks her ancestor’s journey and her own path to finding that history.

PCHS President Jerry Amiot gifted Riggs an ox-cart model and a book written by fellow Crookston historian, the late Kristina Gray.

A Certificate of Appreciation was given to PCHS Secretary Twylla Altepeter for her work in the community. In addition to her efforts within the society, she works for the Fertile Journal and is a longstanding PCHS Board member.



Veterans’ event Nov. 9 at the Carnegie

The Historical Society and the Carnegie Committee will be holding a veteran’s salute at the Carnegie Library on Saturday Nov. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.. Several veterans of different military branches will be speaking, and Vietnam-era music and posters will be showcased. A raffle and refreshments will also be offered.