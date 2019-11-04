Funds will be used to create a recording studio

The Crookston Rotary Club recently presented a donation to The Cove youth center after receiving a district grant for $5,000 that was matched by a major local donor. The Cove will be using the money to create a recording studio that will allow youth the ability to enhance their creativity by recording and producing music tracks, videos that can be shared on YouTube, and more.

The Cove’s board members and youth just wrapped up a marketing partnership with The Big One Art & Craft Fair where they distributed over 600 posters and 18,000 flyers for the Crookston event, and assisted at registration tables. They’ll also be hosting a Crepe Feed fundraiser on November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone in the community is welcome.

If you’re interested in donating to The Cove, visit www.crookstonyouthfoundation.org, mail or drop off donations to 113 South Broadway, or drop off at City Hall.