Weather conditions caused the dryer to burn.

A large grain dryer went up in flames in Traill County.

Fire departments from Hillsboro and Hunter battled the fire Sunday afternoon in Blanchard. Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt tells KFGO the dryer is on private land along Highway 18 was being used to dry sunflowers.

Hunt says below normal temperatures and a wet harvest means grains require extra drying time which can cause the dryers to overheat and burn.