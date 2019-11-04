On Tuesday, Nov. 12, UMN Crookston will host its 18th Annual Job and Internship Fair in Bede Ballroom, Sargeant Student Center from 1 - 4 p.m. More than 30 employers will be on hand for a variety of majors. A $500 scholarship will be given away to those students who participate. Parking is free and recommended in Lot A behind the student center.

For questions or special arrangements, contact UMN Crookston’s Career Center at 281-8369 or e-mail at mchristo@umn.edu.

For more, visit https://z.umn.edu/504d.