The East Fairfax Home Study Group met on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at 2 p.m. at R.B.J.’s. Pearl Radi was the hostess. President Bev Johnson called the meeting to order. All recited the Home Study Group Creed.

The roll call was answered by sharing what is our favorite pumpkin treat. Four members were present.

The Thoughts for the Day were read by Pearl Radi - “friends” and “Baptisms and Pumpkins.”

The secretary’s minutes were read and approved.

The treasurers report was read and approved.

There was no old business.

New Business: Our next meeting will be November 18th, 2019.

Bev Johnson will give the lesson on air fryers and Norma Hoppe will give the lesson on another topic.

The meeting was adjourned.

Norma Hoppe gave a very useful lesson on “Hydrating for your Health.”

We then enjoyed a delicious dessert and visiting.