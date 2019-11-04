Students in Industrial Technology teacher Travis Oliver’s woods class at Crookston High School are working on the latest photo project that will be delivered to Crookston Sports Center, where they will be featured in the counter-top surface that runs along the swivel chairs in the Event Arena.

The latest extension of historic photos will join recent photo installations that feature Pirate girls’ hockey photos and Mount St. Benedict Blue Wave hockey teams.

The counter tops are white oak and the photos are inset in the wood and then covered with a layer of acrylic Plexiglas.

The effort to bring some hockey history to CSC, which opened in 2010, is being led by Scott Kleven, with the help of a group of supporters.