The 2019 Big South Choral Festival is being held in Redwood Falls today (Nov. 4), with students from Redwood Valley, Marshall, Windom and Pipestone involved.

Following a full day of rehearsals and clinics, the festival will culminate with a concert in the Redwood Valley schools gym starting at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will include performances by each individual school choir, as well as an honor choir made up of students from each school and a mass choir that includes all of the schools performing together.

Admission to the concert is $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The concert is open to the public.