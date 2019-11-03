Local kids celebrated Halloween a little early on Saturday night at the annual Trunk or Treat event at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Children dressed up as their favorite Disney or Marvel movie character with hopes of gathering their favorite Halloween candies. Other trick or treaters dressed as cowboys, police officers, and athletes.

Fifteen trunks were on hand to peruse. Themes of the trunks ranged from Under the Sea, wildlife, Paw Patrol, and classical Halloween themes like witches.

Games and photo ops were available for kids and parents who wanted photos, or just a little extra candy.

There were also 10 types of chili for the chili contest. The church also served dinner to those on hand.