The Knights Cross Country team enjoyed their run at the Section 2A meet in Blue Earth on Thursday, Oct. 24. Clare Fischer advances to State!

The Knights Cross Country team, made up of athletes from St. Mary’s, Sleepy Eye Public, and New Ulm Cathedral, enjoyed their run at the Section 2A meet in Blue Earth on Thursday, Oct. 24. Coach Lisa Hagen said it was a perfect, cool and sunny day, for the meet. And, Hagen was pleased with the results, too — including one runner, Clare Fischer, a sophomore at Cathedral, qualifying for State!

“Clare achieved a personal record (PR) of 19:47.4, for sixth place in the Section and a trip to State, and the SMSENUC team record 5K time!” said Hagen.

Girls results:

Team finished 11th of 19 teams, 131 runners.

Clare Fischer, PR, 19:47.4, sixth place.

Jillian Stone, PR, 23:08, 62nd place.

Jenny Piotter, PR, 25:15.8, 90th place.

Elle Kyllonen, PR, 25:34.2, 92nd place.

Annika Nosbush, PR, 25:43.7, 94th place.

Kayla Schroepfer, PR, 26:49.7, 104th place.

McKenna Dockter, 29:28.6, 116th place.

Boys results:

Team finished 16th of 18 teams, 131 runners.

Nate Fliszar, 18:06.1, 32nd place.

Joshua Hagen, 18:28.7, 39th place.

Garrett Grathwohl, 21:05, 109th place.

Elliott Hoffman, 21:39.6, 116th place.

Charlie Macho, PR, 21:48.9, 118th place.

Laurence Simonsen, PR, 22:15.4, 120th place.

“This was a fantastic sections meet!” said Coach Hagen. “Great weather and everyone was excited to get out there and see what they could do! I'm so impressed with how far Clare has come in the last year. She worked very hard all season and that hard work payed off, with her times dropping, and now she is heading to state and also smashed the school record!”

Hagen said, “The entire girls team came into the section meet with a great determination to put all they have into it, and they all ran in with PR after PR! Jillian, Jenny, Annika, Elle, and Kayla all hit amazing personal records. McKenna was injured the last week and had just started running again, so although she did not PR, she gave it all she had on a sore leg, and demonstrated the runners dedication of running with your heart, when your legs give out.”

Hagen said the boys team also had a great race, with Charlie Macho and Laurence Simonsen hitting their personal records, too.

“Nate, Joshua, Garrett, and Elliot pushed very hard and all got good times,” said Hagen.

Hagen said the team is excited to go to the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Northfield, to cheer on Clare as she represents the SMSENUC team. “We are all very excited for her and look forward to supporting her as she advances forward!”