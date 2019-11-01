Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs recently responded back to the Times when asked why he voted against appointing Ward 6 candidate Chris Plante at this week’s City Council meeting and his answer was that after some research and “soul searching” he decided not to support the candidate. Briggs said it was a tough decision to change his vote at the meeting, but he has had several residents call from his Ward as well as others.

“Some had questions, that’s why I asked for the vote to be tabled (October 14) to look into answers they were looking for,” Briggs explained.

When asked if he would be recommending Patty Dillabough for the Ward 6 position, Briggs said he believes, at this point, “it would not even be considered by the Council.”

“As far as having a public vote for vacated spots on the City Council, I personally think it would be better than the City Council appointing,” Briggs continued. “I had a Ward 3 resident call me earlier saying that the residents should choose replacements.”

In regards to the open Mayor position, in which Briggs has run for the position previously, he said, at this point, he doesn’t believe he would be interested in it.

“My wife has retired and I’m not interested in another three years on the Council,” Briggs stated.