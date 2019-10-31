Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, kids from the community were invited to go “Trunk or Treating” at the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, kids from the community were invited to go “Trunk or Treating” at the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church. Crystal Uys, of the church Fellowship Board, said the event was organized to provide a fun option for families in Sleepy Eye to enjoy the Halloween season. Uys said about 50 children visited the eight treat trunks (decorated car trunks) Saturday.