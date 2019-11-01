Dr. Mark Thomas speaks in UMN Crookston's Kiehle Auditorium.

Professor Mark Thomas visited the University of Minnesota Crookston campus Tuesday night, discussing and presenting the research he has been examining at the Twin Cities campus. He is the director of the Medical Discovery Team on Addiction, a team of 41 researchers who are focused on how addictive drugs alter the brain and lead to compulsive drug use.

He discussed the effect of the U.S. government's “war on drugs” and its ineffective implementation, as well as their desire to understand addictive brain patterns. Their study attempts to understand the science behind addiction, relapse, and how to best prevent and treat drug abuse, focused on opioids. They have already done trials involving mice testing light stimulus.