On Oct. 25 at 9 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department was called to the report of two burglaries that occurred in Wabasso and Lamberton.

According to the report, the sheriff’s department and Lamberton Police Department are currently investigating the report of two burglaries that took place at separate Meadowland Farmers Cooperative locations in Wabasso and Lamberton.

The two burglaries took place in the Wabasso LP office and the main office in Lamberton.

The report states some time between 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 8 a.m. Oct. 25 an individual(s), entered the offices and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Loss has not been determined.

Anyone who may have information regarding these recent burglaries is encouraged to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Department at (507) 637-4036.