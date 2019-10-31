The annual event at the Alerus Center attracts around 1,7000 high school students from across the region.

A crew of Crookston High School sophomores on Wednesday attended the 2019 Northern Valley Career Expo at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The annual event typically attracts around 1,700 high school students, mostly juniors, from across the region. While at the Alerus, they explore high-wage, in-demand careers.

In the Expo's eight years, more that 10,000 students have connected with employers and careers in the region.

Regional employers set up hands-on career exploration activities designed to:

- Educate attendees about in-demand career opportunities and related training

- Inspire attendees to become future employees

- Introduce career paths students may otherwise not know about

- Highlight what makes the Northern Valley region a great place to live, work & play