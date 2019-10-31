On Sunday afternoon, the function hall of the St. James VFW was packed to capacity for the 84th annual 4-H banquet.

This year's theme was "Deal a Winning Hand with 4-H."

4-H recognized their 31 Cloverbuds (Grades k-2).

A total of 30 4-H members took home achievement awards in categories ranging from photography, gardening, dairy, sheep, nutrition, fashion, citizenship, among other various categories.

A total of 17 1st year youth members were also recognized for joining 4-H.

Seven members of 4-H were given Clover Awards.

Youth Leadership Awards were handed out to 14 1st year members and 17 returning members.

Six "Tween" Leadership Awards were given out to four 1st year members and two returning members.

The club also honored 11 high school graduates and said goodbye to 13 4-H graduates.

Ten year and five-year youth members received recognition for their membership in 4-H.

Jacob Runge (senior), Ryan Pierson (junior), and Luella Beckendorf (beginner) were given demonstration awards.

Lydia Cavanaugh won the Home & Family Science Award in her first year in 4-H.

Matthew Schwichtenberg won the Swine Carcass Award.

Outstanding Club Officer awards were also given out.

Adult volunteers were honored and thanked, including Mary Ann Bannerman and Vivian Helget for 40 years of service toward 4-H.

Elisabeth Pankratz won the Key Award, while Emily Grote and Cara Tiegum won the I Dare You Award.

Ryan Blomgren of the Speedway Builders was awarded the Andrea Ruesch Scholarship, given to a 4-H member heavily involved in youth leadership using hands-on experience to teach others.

Blomgren (youth), and his mother, Kim (adult), were given Yvonne Williams Awards.

Paul Haler was given the Friend of 4-H Award.

The Meritorious Service Award was handed out to Mike and Deb Grote and Kim and Kyle Blomgren.

Speedway Builders club won first place in the Outstanding Club Awards. Fieldon Rustlers was second overall.

At the end of the program, it was announced that Sue Craig was retiring from her service with the Watonwan County 4-H program.

Federation Officers for 2019-2020: Seth Pierson, President. Emily Grote, Vice President. Sara Quiring, Secretary. Jacob Runge, Treasurer. Cooper Crawford, Youth Leader Representative. Trinity Larson, Youth Leader Representative. Jack Lepp, Extension Comm. Representative. Emily Grote, Extension Comm. Representative.