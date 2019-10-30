No experience necessary and no firearms will be used during session

On Monday, November 4, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. the University of Minnesota Crookston will host the second “Tips & Tricks: Beginner Hunting & Fishing.” This is a free event and geared toward women ages 18 to 44, although men are welcome. No previous hunting or firearms skills are necessary to attend. No firearms will be used during this informational session. Seating is limited.

The event will feature tips on hunting, including the types of game you can hunt, when hunting seasons are, and types of firearms. Moreover, participants will learn about the basics of big game hunting, the basics of small game hunting, and receive tips on fishing.

Click on the following link to register: https://www.umcr3outdoors.com/event-details/tips-tricks-beginner-hunting-fishing-2. For more information, contact UMN Crookston Director of Outreach & Engagement Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu or 281-8369.

This event is sponsored by UMN Crookston and the MN Department of Natural Resources. The program is funded by a grant from the Minnesota DNR.