Mary Stortroen, Care Center, is making a difference in the lives of those she cares for every day. She’s also making history as RiverView’s first employee to be named Employee of the Month for a second time. Stortroen is RiverView’s August Employee of the Month.

Over her 39 year career with RiverView, the Warren native has worked as a CNA, trained medical aide and Rehab aide.

She and husband Allen live in Crookston. The couple has three grown children: Nicole (Brad) Nelson, Tanya (Nate) Roppel, and Travis (Lynsie).

They also have six granddaughters, two grandsons and one great grandson.

“I feel very blessed to receive this award,’’ Stortroen shared. “I have the best co-workers to work with. They work very hard to ensure the best quality of care is given to our residents.’’