It’s North America’s largest transit bus manufacturer

New Flyer of America is North America’s largest transit bus manufacturer and also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions.

With over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission transit buses, New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission.

Its manufacturing facilities are located in Crookston, MN, St. Cloud, MN, Anniston, AL, and Winnipeg, MB, and New Flyer’s Crookston facility – powered by a team of over 300 people – is vital to its success. Each week, the Crookston team builds 20 buses with varying propulsions (including all three zero-emission types – fuel cell-electric, battery-electric, and trolley-electric) in 35, 40, and 60 foot models.

Together, New Flyer’s international team is helping reduce emissions and provide smart mobility solutions for cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Want to join us? The Crookston facility is currently recruiting for skilled positions, including installers, electrical technicians, painters, inventory stock keepers, supervisors, manufacturing engineers, and quality assurance technicians.

Call 218.277.7110 or visit www.newflyer.com to learn more.