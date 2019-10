The Crookston community was invited to take part in Manufacturer's Week with tours of local industrial facilities including Eickhof Columbaria, whose tour kicked off the week's events.

Eickhof Columbaria has spent over 35 years developing a better way to engineer, design, and fabricate columbaria. They have columbaria in nearly 50 states that are installed at churches, cemeteries, higher learning institutions, retirement communities, homesteads, and Buddhist temples.