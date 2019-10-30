Could you tell us a little bit about yourself? Your family, education, background/previous stops, career?

My name is Jim McBride & I’m married to Sandy McBride. I have two children, Matthew & Michael, that have graduated, but both attended Crookston High School. I’ve owned McBride’s Auto for the past 3 years, and am excited about an upcoming merger with A&L Auto as we create an auto care center. I enjoy hunting, fishing, and spending time with my chocolate labs.



I believe this is your third attempt to be elected to a seat on the Crookston School Board. Clearly, you want to be a school board member. Why?

I want to help make the school district better. I would like to give back to the community, and feel passionate about making positive changes in our schools. I enjoy helping kids, and would like to be an advocate for what’s best for the school district.



If someone said you are “outspoken,” would you embrace the label or shun it? Why?

I believe I can be viewed as being outspoken. I’m honest with people while still trying to be sensitive to their feelings. I try to tell people what they need to hear, but that’s not always what they want to hear, so I suppose that may be considered being outspoken. I don’t care about labels, so I wouldn’t embrace or shun it.



Could you describe your impressions of Superintendent Jeremy Olson since his hiring?

I had a short meeting with Jeremy. I think he has a lot of great ideas, he has passion about making things better, and he seems to work hard to move things in the right direction.



With the phrase “good things are happening” in your mind, how would you rank the three Crookston Public Schools, from 1 to 3? Can you provide some thoughts to explain your rankings?

1. Highland has good achievement scores, and they don’t have a lot of discipline issues. Parents seem to be real happy where things currently are, and where things are headed. 2. Parents seem to have a positive experience with the Washington school. 3. The high school needs improvement. There’s a lot of areas in the high school that need to be addressed, and the high school currently has a poor image. We should take what’s working for Washington & Highland, and apply it to the high school



If you knew someone with school-age kids that was moving to Crookston and they asked you to describe the best thing about Crookston Public Schools, what would you say?

Crookston school district employs some really good people that work hard because they care about the students & the community.



On the flip side of the previous question, what is the biggest challenge facing Crookston Public Schools, or what you see as the area in need of the most improvement?

The areas in need of the most improvement are high school achievement, athletics & discipline. I also feel that a Hispanic liaison would be a great asset to our school district.



Standardized tests…do you think they should still play an integral role in how student proficiency is measured? Or do you think it’s time for a new way of thinking?

I think it’s time for a new way of thinking on testing. There are some European countries that don’t use standardized testing, and they have better success than the United States.



Open enrollment…what are some things that can be done to reduce the number of Crookston families who open-enroll their kids to other neighboring districts?

The problems at the high school need to be fixed. We need to be better than the other schools – meaning better academics, better customer service, & becoming more competitive overall. The Crookston school district should aim to provide a better experience than other school districts. Everyone looks at open enrollment as a bad thing, and I look at it as an opportunity to get kids from other districts into the Crookston school district.



The word “bullying” gets tossed around a lot when the topic of kids struggling in school comes up, and the conversation is typically magnified on social media. In your mind, is it a big issue at Crookston High School?

There are a lot of issues, not just bullying. The information that I get from parents indicates bullying is a problem, so it’s a big enough concern that it needs to be addressed.



Pirate athletic teams in general seem to lose more games than they win, sometimes significantly more? Do you have an ideas on what can be done to have more athletic success? Is reducing the number of extra-curricular offerings part of your thought process?

We need to look at other schools that are having success, in other words, what are they doing that we are not doing. There’s a formula for success and Crookston doesn’t follow that formula. Some of the things that make teams successful are coaching, funding, relationships, participation, community support & parental support. There’s a lot of pieces that need to come together to make that one cohesive unit. I think the students in Crookston are spread too thin to be competitive in any single sport. If you have to pull kids from the junior high & freshmen levels to play varsity, you do not have enough kids to play competitively. The younger kids should stay with their age groups so they can develop their skills & have time to gain the strength & speed needed at the higher levels. Moving kids up to play because of numbers does not put those kids that move up in a position to be successful, and in some cases, they can get injured.



Describe one thing about you that most people would be surprised to know.

I can appear to shoot from the hip with decisions, but I take a lot of time to research & gather up as much information as possible before I make decisions or share my opinions. If I don’t know enough to have an opinion on something, I will let that be known, but I will seek out more information.



Are there any other topics/issues you’d like to address and want voters to know your views on that were not addressed in this Q & A? If so, feel free to offer your thoughts here.

I think we need to set the bar higher & we need to compare ourselves to the best schools, not average schools. We need to be honest about our weaknesses & work to address & fix them. Sometimes facing weaknesses is not pleasant, but it’s necessary in order to be able to move forward. We need to do things differently if we desire different results, and change can be difficult for some people.