Briggs doesn’t respond to attempts for comment

The Times reached out to Ward 3 and 4 City Council members Clayton Briggs and Don Cavalier for comments after Monday’s resolution to appoint Chris Plante as the Ward 6 council member failed when both Briggs and Cavalier voted against the appointment. Cavalier was the only person to respond back by press time.

When asked why he voted against Plante’s appointment Cavalier told the Times that he voted with his “conscience” and he was more “comfortable” supporting Patty Dillabough, one of the other candidates for the Ward 6 position.

Dylane Klatt was the third Ward 6 candidate, but didn’t appear as a frontrunner for the position toward the end of the special committee discussions after all three were interviewed.

While Briggs didn’t respond to the Times, Briggs said at the October 14 meeting that he needed time for “additional research into the matter” in regards to Plante’s appointment and asked that the resolution be tabled until the second meeting in November. At-Large Council member Tom Vedbraaten thought that any questions needing answers should be able to be answered in the two weeks between council meetings so Briggs amended his motion to reflect the two-week timeframe. When it came time to vote on the tabling of the appointment at the Oct. 14 meeting, council members Bobby Baird, Jake Fee and Steve Erickson voted against the delay of Plante’s appointment.

After a tie vote between the six councilman, interim Mayor Dale Stainbrook voted to table the appointment until October 28 with Plante scheduled to be officially sworn in at their November 11 meeting “if everything goes well.”

Briggs and Cavalier then voted against Plante’s appointment at the October 28 council meeting without further discussion.