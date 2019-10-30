After the City of Crookston Water Division’s tap water was deemed in a taste test at the 2019

Minnesota State Fair as the “People’s Choice” for “Minnesota’s Best Tasting Tap Water,” representatives of the Minnesota Section of the American Water Works Association were on hand at this week’s Crookston City Council meeting to present an award for the feat to the City.

“I’m extremely proud of our employees, who do a hell of a job,” Public Works Director Pat Kelly said. “It’s good to see recognition like this, so then the general public can really say, ‘Hey, things are going pretty good here.’”