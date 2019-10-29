Rodriguez wants to educate people about the disease.

Cristina Rodriguez will do something she considers fun on her November birthday. She'll teach people about dementia.

She hopes to train 40 new Dementia Friends in Sauk Rapids on her 40th birthday. She'll give three presentations that day.

"Central Minnesota is doing fantastic things," Rodriguez said at the Sartell Community Center after training a small group of Dementia Friends. "But in my hometown of Sauk Rapids, I want to be able to do what I can so that we are a little more dementia friendly, just by having the knowledge of what dementia is, what dementia isn't."

That might mean teaching customer service representatives how to interact with someone who's having trouble paying or getting their words out because they have dementia, she said.

It's been about five years since Sauk Rapids and Becker signed on as ACT on Alzheimer's communities, striving to become dementia friendly. St. Cloud followed suit, the St. Cloud Times reported.

"They got a lot done with $10,000, which is all a lot of them had," said Mary Bauer, community development specialist with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging.

Since then the funding has dried up.

But people like Rodriguez and her business partner Tami Kolbinger, who run Silver Lining Dementia Education and Consulting, and the ongoing ACT on Alzheimer's work group for the St. Cloud metropolitan area still work to educate the community and support caregivers and people with dementia.

"We try to do what we can with no money to keep this initiative moving forward," Kolbinger said of the Dementia Friends training. The sessions educate people about what dementia is, its early signs and symptoms, and some communication tips.

ACT on Alzheimer's in Central Minnesota is still working on dementia-friendly initiatives but isn't training as many "dementia friends" now compared to the initial push five years ago.

Dementia-friendly communities, like Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud, did community assessments to identify strengths and gaps in addressing dementia, said Laura Hood, St. Cloud's aging services director. St. Cloud's priority is to build awareness about dementia and support unpaid caregivers of people with dementia. And now there are support groups and arts programs.

About 100,000 Minnesotans have Alzheimer's disease, a common form of dementia. Dementia is not a disease in and of itself. It's a set of symptoms characterized by memory loss and cognitive decline.

"We all are at risk because we all have a brain," Rodriguez said.

Minnesota was ahead of curve in the U.S. and began to plan for the potential impact of Alzheimer's disease on the aging population about 10 years ago, Kolbinger said. That evolved into ACT on Alzheimer's in 2011. Dementia Friends came to the U.S. in 2015 and was folded into Minnesota's ACT programs across the state.

"We were the first in the United State to say, 'Hey, this is kind of cool,'" Rodriguez said in her Tuesday training.

She peppered her talk with personal stories from interactions with families and individuals affected by dementia.

One woman discovered her mother had been making coffee with orange juice instead of water and the family struggled with how to address it, Rodriguez said in her training. "We talk about the power of positive manipulation."

A mission to address dementia

Rodriquez has been working with seniors for most of her life. She began as a teenager, coloring and singing nursery rhymes at a senior living facility, she said after her training in Sartell.

She worked in senior activities after high school as well, and the residents loved her, Rodriguez said. Whether an activity failed or succeeded, "they never held it against me.

"They were always excited to see me, and I thought that was the coolest thing," she said.

Now she believes her grandmother has undiagnosed dementia. And she's not sure she'd be happy to place her relative in different facilities, a lot of which don't understand dementia or train staff about dementia.

"These folks that are living now with dementia have lived full-on lives, prior to ever living in assisted living or memory care," Rodriguez said. "And their lives are often discounted because of this disease. We often look at them like their opinion is not worth as much because they have dementia."

She also works to reduce the stigma around dementia.

"Years ago we used to not even verbalize 'cancer.' People would refer to it as 'the big C,'" Rodriguez said. Now we know more about cancer and we have better preventions and cures.

"It's much easier to talk about (cancer) now, because it isn't always deadly," Rodriguez said. "But dementia is."

She started her dementia consulting and training business Silver Lining about five years ago. And Kolbinger since joined as a co-owner. It's a passion and a calling for both.

Kolbinger is a certified activity director and also works at Guardian Angels in Elk River. Her father had Alzheimer's disease before he died in 2009.

She wants to see more training for nursing home staff, for people with dementia and for their care partners.

"Do we need to have more Dementia Friends?," Kolbinger asked. "Absolutely."

Making more friends

Benton County put some funding to dementia education this fall.

Money from a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant will fund Dementia Friends trainings around the county, including trainings for businesses and some open to the public. Wright County is using SHIP funds to address dementia too, Bauer said.

Rodriguez will tweak the training for bank employees who help customers with dementia, and Metro Bus drivers who transport people with dementia.

Almost everyone is impacted by Alzheimer's or dementia these days, Bauer said, and communities are looking for new funding sources to address it.

Rodriguez and Kolbinger are going to businesses directly with their consulting firm, Bauer said. "They're taking it to the next level."