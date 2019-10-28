Fall clean-up in Redwood Falls is scheduled to take place this week (Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019).

During the week, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up.

To assist with the clean-up, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind-row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers) and are asked not to rake leaves into the street ahead of their scheduled day.

Leaf piles in streets are a traffic hazard and when washed into the storm sewer when it rains adds to flooding and water backup problems.

Tree limbs and branches will not be permitted. Any debris, other than leaves or garden waste (items that can be composted), will not be picked up.

Scheduled pickup will be as follows:

• Section 1 – Monday (Oct. 28)

• Section 2 – Tuesday, (Oct. 29)

• Section 3 – Wednesday (Oct. 30)

• Section 4 – Thursday (Oct. 31)

• Section 5 – Friday (Nov. 1)

Learn more on the City of Redwood Falls Web site at ci.redwood-falls.mn.us/.