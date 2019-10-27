Since Anthony Sellner was young he has had an interest in road and bridge building. He recalls from an early age watching as projects were going on in the neighborhood around the farm where he was raised.

That led him to the Mankato campus of Minnesota State University where he earned a degree in civil engineering.

As of Sept. 17, Sellner is using that degree, along with a number of years of experience, in Redwood County as the engineer for the Redwood County Highway Department.

Following college graduation, Sellner joined the Navy Reserves and continues to be involved.

In fact, Sellner and his company are going to be deployed in November, and he will be serving overseas.

Sellner said he joined the Navy Reserves as part of a construction battalion, which gave him the opportunity to learn and utilize his civil engineering degree gaining valuable experience he can use in the role serving Redwood County.

Sellner also brings seven years of experience working for Bolton & Menk, as well as one year of work for Stonebrook and three years working for Scott County.

All of those were great learning experiences, said Sellner.

Originally from the Sleepy Eye area, Sellner said taking the role in Redwood County not only brings him closer to home but it also provides him the chance to work in a region of the state where he is familiar.

As engineer, Sellner works with a variety of infrastructure efforts from bridges and roads, adding he has been busy working on a variety of projects in Redwood County.

Sellner said the role has been challenging in his first weeks on the job, but, he added, he is definitely having fun.

“I have left every day with a smile on my face,” he said.

Sellner said he enjoys working in rural areas, adding he is enjoying the chance he has to serve the people of Redwood County in his role as engineer.

Things have been going well for Sellner, and he said the new role has been a great fit for him.

When he is not at work, Sellner said he enjoys spending time with what he called a growing family.