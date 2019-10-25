First alerted by scanner traffic, the Times followed local law enforcement near the Crookston Dog Park close to Castle Park and to the Highway 75 bypass where they were in pursuit of a suspect that escaped custody and stole a pickup from the Sampson's Addition.

The suspect drove the pickup over the dike and into the Red Lake River before getting out and swimming across in an attempt to escape pursuing officers.

The suspect was later apprehended in a field by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and transported to RiverView Health for medical attention.

Other assisting agencies were the Crookston Police Department, Crookston Fire Department/Association and Crookston Area Ambulance.