He went into his burning home to try and get his dogs out.

A Shevlin, Minnesota man died while trying to rescue his dogs from his burning home Thursday evening, Oct. 24.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michael William Norgaard, 36.

The call came in at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. A deputy and Shevlin firefighters arrived to find the house on Roosevelt Street on fire. Firefighters from Bagley and Solway were called to assist. Norgaard was subsequently found deceased inside.

The investigation determined that Norgaard came home to find his house full of smoke. He called his sister and told her to call 911, and said he was going inside to get his dogs.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, although no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is being conducted at the UND Forensic Pathology Department in Grand Forks.