Alexander Park will finally be getting new playground equipment after the Park Board heard from Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle this week that the City Council approved the purchase, a change in the Parks budget as it was too late to resurface Highland Park’s tennis courts which was originally scheduled for 2019. Riopelle said he saved around $15,000 on the playground equipment because he was able to purchase it from a fall sale group.

The new playground will be installed in the spring of 2020.

A new skating/hockey rink will, however, be installed this fall in Alexander Park as Riopelle said he has ordered a meter from Ottertail Power Company and the boards will be moved in soon. Ice will go in when the weather cooperates.

“It won’t be a full rink, it’ll be almost square,” Riopelle told the Park Board. “We’ll put on ends where the nets are, a chainlink fence to keep the pucks from flying out.”

Riopelle added that he is worried about the amount of snow the area could receive, but reassured the board that he plans to find a city employee to lock up and shut off the lights at the new rink nightly on their way home from the Crookston Sports Center.