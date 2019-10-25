Event is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Crookston National Guard Armory.

The 32nd Annual Crookston Community Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Note the change in the traditional scheduling, as the annual party for years has been held on Sunday.

Members of the Crookston High School Leo Club are spending time at the armory Thursday and Friday doing all of the necessary set-up and other preparations in advance of Saturday's big event. CHS Youth Services Director Linda Morgan tells the Times the students are making excellent progress.

All trick and treaters fourth grade and younger accompanied by a responsible adult are invited to attend and they are encouraged to wear a costume. Those who attend are asked to bring a canned food item to help kick off the Crookston High School LEO Club’s annual food drive. There will be games and a Spooktacular Spook House.

The event is sponsored by the Crookston Police Benefit Association, with the help of the CHS LEO Club, VFW Post 1902 Auxiliary, Crookston Police Reserves, and several local businesses and organizations.