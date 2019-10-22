Shelby Boswell is charged with first and second degree felony assault.

A 28-year-old man is charged in a shooting on an American Indian reservation in northern Minnesota that prompted a lockdown of tribal offices and a school.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Shelby Boswell of Hugo, Minnesota, with first- and second-degree felony assault. Bail is set at $500,000.

On Friday morning, Boswell allegedly entered the Head Start gymnasium where a funeral was about to start on the Fond du Lac Reservation. According to the charges, Boswell approached his sister's boyfriend from behind and fired a rifle at the back of his head.

Other funeral-goers disarmed Boswell. The man who was shot, 45-year-old Broderick Robinson of Minneapolis, was released from a Duluth hospital Friday night.

The Star Tribune reports interim Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall says the funeral was for Boswell's grandmother.

The shooting sent tribal offices and a school into lockdown for more than two hours Friday.