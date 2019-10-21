On October 29, Dr. Mark Thomas, professor of neuroscience at UMN Twin Cities, will speak on addiction at UMN Crookston’s Kiehle Auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m.. All are welcome and parking is recommended in Lot G.

Dr. Thomas is scientific director of the Medical Discovery Team on Addiction, a new program funded by the legislature to power cross-disciplinary collaborations and discover new treatment options. His research examines how addictive drugs affect the brain and how it can lead to compulsive drug use. His lab is focusing on ways to disrupt addiction relapse.

His presentation will be followed by a law enforcement roundtable on October 30 at 10 a.m., as well as health care provider roundtable at 1 p.m. Bothwill take place at UMN Crookston.

For more, contact Chris Tiedeman at chris@weberjohnsonpa.com or 612-834-1919.