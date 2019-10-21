Four volunteers receive ‘World of Difference’ award

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. Senior Programs held its annual Foster Grandparent recognition luncheon at the Crookston Eagles Club on Wednesday, October 9.

Marley Melbye (Senior Programs Director) began the event by welcoming the Foster Grandparents and guests to the banquet.

Jason Carlson, Tri-Valley’s CEO thanked all of the volunteers for the difference they are making in the lives of children and families in our communities.

The “World of Difference” awards were then given to individuals who were nominated by professional staff at their volunteer site.

“With the little things you do every day, your impact spreads far and wide. Your commitment to improving lives inspires and motivates us all... You make a world of difference.” is engraved on the award along with the recipients’ name.

Recipients of the World of Difference Award are Grandpa Marvin Johnson (Lake Park- Audubon Public Schools, 1 year volunteer), Grandma Mary Ann Altepeter (U of M, Crookston Early Childhood Development Center, 3 year volunteer), Grandma Barbara Holum (Badger Elementary, 4 year volunteer), and Grandma Beverly Holm (Badger Elementary, 5 year volunteer).

Following the awards presentation, Anna Peterson spoke about her life following a snowmobile accident on her birthday in January 2019 entitled “In the Blink of an Eye.” Peterson spoke about how the accident affected her family and children and how you can find gratitude in any circumstance. The Foster Grandparents really enjoyed her presentation and had a lot of questions for her.

For more information on how to become a Foster Grandparent, Caring Companion or how to receive Caring Companion services, please call Marley, Alicia, Jean, or Kristal at 1-800-584-7020.