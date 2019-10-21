The Crookston Times welcomed a new sports editor Monday, Oct. 21. Jacob Shames, 21, is from Norman, Okla., and comes to the Times after graduating from the University of Michigan this May.

Shames, who majored in history, spent three years at The Michigan Daily, the university’s student newspaper. While at The Daily, Shames was a senior sports editor and covered over 15 different sports, including serving as a beat writer for the Michigan baseball, hockey and men’s basketball teams.

Shames has also freelanced various sporting events for the Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Baltimore Sun and Softball America. He has covered multiple Big Ten conference tournaments and NCAA tournaments, including the 2018 Frozen Four in St. Paul and 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

On the side, Shames writes about college basketball for Busting Brackets, an online site.

Born in Seattle, Wash., Shames moved to Ypsilanti, Mich. in 2001, and moved to Oklahoma three years later. There, he spent the rest of his childhood before graduating from Norman High School — where he wrote for the school newspaper and ran varsity cross country and track and field — in 2015.

While attending Michigan, Shames ran club cross country and track in addition to his work at The Daily.

Shames is a diehard fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder, for obvious reasons, and the Boston Red Sox, due to his father being from Massachusetts. When he’s not watching sports or writing about them — which isn’t too often — you can probably find Shames running, listening to hip-hop and classic rock or watching Arrested Development and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

So far, Shames is a fan of his new home, as he finds the cold weather a refreshing change of pace from his childhood — although he’s still a bit apprehensive about driving his newly-acquired Nissan Rogue in the winter. Nevertheless, he can’t wait to bring Crookston the best possible coverage of Pirate and Golden Eagle athletics.