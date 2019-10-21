Michael Goh, professor and vice president for equity and diversity, was at the University of Minnesota Crookston last week. It was an opportunity for faculty, staff, and students to participate in discussions around intercultural competence and equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Goh has been part of the University of Minnesota community for nearly 25 years. Learn more by visiting diversity.umn.edu.

Through his experiences as a doctoral student, faculty member, associate vice provost for equity and diversity, along with his work as interim, and now, vice president for equity and diversity, he understands the challenges and unique environment of the university setting.

“I want to walk alongside any and all of you as we engage in this work,” Goh says, a comment that defines Goh’s focus on people and his desire to serve.