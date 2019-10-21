A Grand Forks man received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Altru Hospital after colliding with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 outside East Grand Forks Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Perdean Hale Flesche, 79, was traveling the wrong way. The driver of the other vehicle, Lindsay Marie Rosenow, 33, of Crookston was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt.

Rosenow, driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 2 and entered the left lane to pass a vehicle when Flesche’s vehicle, a 2010 Ford Fusion, traveling the wrong way on Hwy 2, collided with her.

Rosenow’s airbags deployed and her vehicle suffered damage from a small fire. Passersby were able to assist Rosenow with a fire extinguisher until first responders arrived.