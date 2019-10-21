As part of its Community Roots Program, American Crystal Sugar Company recently made a donation through the RiverView Foundation to help fund RiverView’s hospital and clinic replacement project.

“Together American Crystal and RiverView are trying to build a better community for people who live and work around this area by providing very needed healthcare locally,’’ shared Tammy Moe, American Crystal’s Crookston factory cost accountant. “American Crystal is very proud to partner with RiverView as it continues to strive to provide these needed services.’’

“RiverView 2020: Our Vision is Clear’’ is RiverView Health’s $51 million building project scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2020.

The 80,000 square foot building will consist of two floors. The top floor, with a view of the Red Lake River on the east and Castle Park on the west, will house a patient-centered, family-inclusive hospital Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable.

The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic with one entrance and a registration area just steps from the front door. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms and four consultation rooms.

The facility will also include a lobby café, non-denominational meditation room, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

RiverView Foundation has committed to raising $2 million toward the project to support the meditation room, the Inpatient Unit’s patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

“American Crystal Sugar Company and RiverView Health are deeply rooted in our community,’’ stated Foundation Director Kent Bruun. “As stakeholders with a long history, we share a common belief in improving our quality of life and investing into building a stronger region. I appreciate their commitment to a better future and I am genuinely grateful for their charitable support.’’ American Crystal’s Community Roots Program is primarily focused on giving for the benefit of three areas: strong communities, education, and employee engagement.

For more information on RiverView 2020 or other Foundation projects, contact Bruun at 281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.