The WoMen’s Rural Advocacy Program (WRAP) is holding a fundraising event at the Pizza Ranch in Redwood Falls this Monday (Oct. 21) from 5-8 p.m.

That day 10 percent of guest checks will be donated to WRAP.

WRAP is a community advocacy program that provides confidential services for victims of domestic violence and their children in Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood and Yellow Medicine counties 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The program has been serving the area since 1994.

The community is invited and encouraged to support WRAP by participating in its fundraising event.