Two people killed Tuesday afternoon between east of Crookston and just west of Gentilly when a Freightliner truck collided with an SUV were identified Wednesday afternoon. They are Jacob Anderson, 36, of Fertile, and Alison Reierson, 33, of Winger.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in minutes before 1 p.m. from the intersection of Polk County Highway 46 and 270th St. SW. Anderson and Reierson were occupants of a 2001 Mazda Tribute, which the PCSO says was westbound on 270th when it failed to yield to to a 2019 Freightliner traveling southbound on #46 and driven by Robert Arnett, 57, of Silver Bay, Minnesota. Arnett was not hurt.



Anderson and Reierson were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are being conducted at the UND Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.



The Crookston Fire Department, Crookston Area Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.



The investigation continues.