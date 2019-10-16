The Northwest Regional Development Commission (NWRDC) is seeking nominations for two Minority and six At-Large Public Interest Representatives on the Commission. These are two-year terms of offices and members receive a $50 “per diem” payment, as well as travel expense, for the days on which they attend Commission meetings.

The Northwest Regional Development Commission (NWRDC) serves the counties of Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. See www.nwrdc.org for more information.

Nominations should be submitted by November 1, 2019. Contact Judy Flaten at (218) 745-6733 or go to www.nwrdc.org for a nomination form.