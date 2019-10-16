The Crookston Eagles Club will be hosting their annual “Community Soars to Defeat Cancer” event October 26, co-sponsored by Altru Health and Riverview Health, to raise money for cancer patients receiving treatment at Riverview Health and Altru Clinic in Crookston.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Riverview and Altru for cancer patients to use to help with items needed, but not covered by insurance.

“The funds will be kept at the Crookston facilities to benefit the local population specifically,” said event organizers. “Funds raised will be available to all cancer patients in the area even though this year’s focus will be Skin Cancer.”

Tickets are $10 each, with children five and under free, and includes playing Treat Bingo.

Some activities will require an additional contribution.

Tickets can be purchased at the Eagles Club, the Chamber of Commerce or at the door.



HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST, PRIZE BINGO AND CANVAS PAINTING

The Eagles is also hosting a children’s Halloween Costume Contest for ages 0 – 12 on October 26 for two age groups, ages 0-6 and ages 7-12.

Judging will be held at 6 p.m. so encourage kids to wear their costumes.

There will again be bingo this year with “prizes galore”, said the committee. Additionally, there will be canvas painting (for a small fee) available at the same time.



FREE-WILL MEATBALL DINNER, AUCTIONS, ENTERTAINMENT

A free-will meatball and mashed potato dinner will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. and there will be live and silent auctions, plus raffles throughout the event.

“Some of the donations received include a casino hotel room & buffet package, a hotel room with water park passes, photography sessions, tools and many more. More donations are coming in daily,” added the committee.

There will be a return of the “Pie Toss” – you will have your chance to throw a pie in the face of one of the “fantabulous” volunteers that night. Then, the night will finish with entertainment at 9:00 p.m. by Stars in Bars with Weasel and Kelly – locally known and loved by all.

“The Eagles need your help to make this another successful fundraiser – join them for a fun-filled night that will raise funds for our community’s health needs,” the committee continued.

“Last year over $4,000 was donated to the two facilities – let’s see if that total can be beaten this year, as we Soar to Defeat Cancer!”

Call 281-3881 for more information on the event.