The victims are a 36-year-old Fertile man and his passenger, a 33-year-old female from Winger.

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon between east of Crookston and just west of Gentilly when a Freightliner truck collided with an SUV.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in minutes before 1 p.m. from the intersection of Polk County Highway 46 and 270th St. SW. The deceased were both occupants of a 2001 Mazda Tribute, which the PCSO says was westbound on 270th when it failed to yield to to a 2019 Freightliner traveling southbound on #46 and driven by Robert Arnett, 57, of Silver Bay, Minnesota. Arnett was not hurt.



The two deceased victims will not be named until their families are notified, but the PCSO says they are a 36-year-old male from Fertile and his passenger, a 33-year-old female from Winger. They were pronounced dead at the scene. They’re being transported to the UND Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.



The Crookston Fire Department, Crookston Area Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.



The investigation continues.