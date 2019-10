The VFW Auxiliary served donut sundaes at the Crookston VFW Post 1902 recently to raise funds for the ND/MN Honor Flight.

On October 5, Pam DeLage, Bill and Jamie Cassavant= were able to present $758 to Tim and Karen Haugen, members of the Honor Flight Committee.

“Thank you to those that helped us by donating; you are giving a veteran a trip of a lifetime,” said Jamie.