CSC will be occupied by almost 200 booths and vendors

The Big One Art & Craft Fair is taking over Crookston Sports Center for the 3rd Annual Crookston Fall Big One Art & Craft Fair Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19.

Thousands of people will be attending this weekend looking to find handmade items from vendors, see new creations and spend money in Crookston.

Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $3 each day.

CSC will be occupied with more than 175 booths filled with handmade products made by only the exhibitors. Exhibitors from across the state and the Upper Midwest travel to Crookston to take part in this show. More than 100 crafters, artists and bakers showcase their handcrafted and handmade products, too.