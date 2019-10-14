The Redwood County 4-H program would like to announce that Mariah Frank has been selected to serve as a Minnesota 4-H state ambassador.

Frank of Redwood Falls is an outstanding Minnesota 4-H youth and has been selected as a state ambassador for 2019-20.

Chosen through a meticulous selection process by 4-H adults and youth, this year’s group of state ambassadors will serve as spokespeople for the youth development organization, representing more than 65,000 of their 4-H peers throughout Minnesota.

The Minnesota 4-H state ambassador program began in 1968, and more than 1,000 youth have participated since its founding.

Throughout the year, state ambassador responsibilities include:

• Educating youth and adults about the importance of youth development, leadership, citizenship, service, teamwork and other invaluable life skills.

• Teaching and facilitating hands-on workshops and trainings at the local, county, regional and state levels.

• Appearing at various events, including the Minnesota State Fair, where they serve as good-will volunteers, greeting thousands of visitors to the 4-H building and helping 4-H youth throughout their stay as fair exhibitors.

• Planning and implementing various local, regional and statewide 4-H leadership events, such as the annual 4-H Building Leadership and Understanding and 4-H Youth Exploring Leadership and Learning Out Loud! youth leadership conferences.

The state ambassadors began the year with a four-day orientation at the University of Minnesota to learn about roles and responsibilities, media/public communications, leadership core skills, program priority areas and to identify some of their personal strengths as a leader.

Frank is the daughter of Duane and Shereen Frank. She attends Redwood Valley High School where she is an active student. Frank has been a member of the Redwood Valley Blazers 4-H Club for 13 years in Redwood County where her leadership abilities first came to the community’s attention.

“Mariah is a true leader where she excels working with youth. She is keenly aware of those around her and demonstrates leadership skills to ensure those attending her club meetings or programs are involved in whatever they are doing at the time. It is a joy to have Mariah working with our 4-H programs,” said Stacy Johnson, Redwood County 4-H program coordinator.

To learn more about the state ambassador program, contact Jacquie Lonning at jlonning@umn.edu, Johnson at (507) 637-4025 or visit www.extension.umn.edu.