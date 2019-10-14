After spending two weekends in a row on the road, the Golden Eagles were finally back inside Lysaker Gymnasium for a date with the University of Mary Friday.

The weather outside didn’t stop a really good crowd of 715 see the first Golden Eagle conference win of the season over the Marauders in four sets (13-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19).



Key Players Minnesota Crookston

• Kaitlin Sikkink, 12 kills, 15 total attacks, .800 attack percentage, 2 blocks

• Porsha Porath, 9 kills, 36 total attacks

• Sydney Kruisselbrink, 32 assists, 19 digs (double-double)



Set One

The Marauders jumped out to a quick and fast start, as they quieted a good crowd inside Lysaker Gymnasium early on.

The Marauders and Golden Eagles were tied at four, but the Marauders went on a run and pulled away to win set one, 25-13.

The telling stat in set one was the Marauders were really good on their sideout opportunities, going 8-14 for 57%, while the Golden Eagles were 7-24, good for just 29%.



Set Two and Three

Much like they have all season long, the Golden Eagles bounced back nicely and played a quality second and third set.

In both sets, the Golden Eagles would jump out to an early lead and never give up that lead, as they would lead the entire way in the middle sets.

The Golden Eagles were helped by the middle hitters Meli Rodriguez (Sr., MH, Sarchi, Costa Rica) and Kaitlin Sikkink (R-Sr., MH, St. Charles, Minn.). Sikkink led her team with 12 kills on the night on 15 total attacks. Sikkink broke the single-game record for attack percentage with a .800 attack percentage, a record that stood for 17 years, previously held by Jamie Wolff.



Set Four

The Golden Eagles took the momentum of sets two and three to put the Marauders away in the fourth set with a 25-21 set win to win the match.

Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) and Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.) were solid all night long, but especially in the final set tonight.

After collecting one of the first triple-doubles in school history, Kruisselbrink followed up her historic match against MSUM last Saturday with another impressive outing tonight. The junior from Rochester finished the night with 32 assists and 19 digs.

The Golden Eagles followed up Friday’s win with a five-set win over Minot State at home on Saturday.