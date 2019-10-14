The Crookston High School 8th grade class recently held a Remembrance Day for their classmate Ethan that passed away in 2017.

The 8th grade football team presented Scott Blow and Jasmine with a football picture and told them and his family they played their game at Bagley in remembrance of Ethan.

The 8th grade girls volleyball team also dedicated their game that week to Ethan.

Jasmine Blow, sister of Ethan, was presented with a bracelet in remembrance of her brother and the 8th grade class all wore blue, and were given ribbons for suicide prevention in memory of their classmate.

“This 8th grade class is an awesome group of kids that hold Ethan close to their heart!” said Marcia Meine, grandmother to one of Ethan’s classmates.

During the balloon release that day, eighth graders presented Scott Blow and family with two blue balloons from the Class of 2024.



